MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of people of the Hindu community, including traders and the youth, took out a protest rally on Monday from Hindu Community Hall in Naokot to Naokot Press Club to press for arrest of the killers of medical student Nimarta. Led by Councillor Mukesh Mali, Raja Mali, Dr Chetan Das and Dr Lachman Das, protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans in support of their demands.
They marched through main roads and arrived at Naokot Press Club where speaking to the participants’ leaders have strongly condemned the murder of above lady doctor and not yet arresting the involved culprits. They blamed that efforts were being made to change her murder into suicide incident. They alleged that educational institutions were being made place of execution in the Sindh province. As a result, Hindu community’s youth is male insecure and avoiding admission to government educational institutions. They alleged that some negative elements were involved in devastation of educational institutions in the province. They said that Hindu, Muslims, Christians and other religious people were living in the province as brothers and in peaceful atmosphere but some miscreants wanted to create differences among them but “we would not allow anyone to create differences among the above brothers in the Sindh province with joint efforts”. They demanded the higher authorities order inquiry and ensure transparent inquiry into the above incident to give justice to the bereaved family and punish the involved culprits.