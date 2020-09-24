Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities to submit a report about the implementation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrant through United Kingdom’s County Court.

A Division Bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the appeals of Sharif family in Al-Azizia and Avenfield Properties references and deferred the hearing till September 30 after issuing aforementioned directions.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General (AAG) informed the court that Sharif was ready to comply with the arrest warrants earlier issued by the court.

He told that a Secretary of the PML-N leader’s son had contacted the Consulate Affairs Office of the Pakistan High Commission and conveyed that Nawaz was willing to comply with the warrants.

When the court asked about the receiving of arrest warrants through Country Court, the AAG sought time to submit report in this regard and requested the court to adjourn the hearing for indefinite period.

However, the court rejected his request and adjourned the hearing for one week.

In the matter of appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, the court decided to first secure Nawaz’s appearance as their appeals are also arising out of the Avenfield verdict.

Later, the court adjourned hearing in their appeals till December 9.