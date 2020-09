Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Par­ty chief Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari yesterday an­nounced candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Legisla­tive Assembly general elections scheduled to be held on November 15.

The candidates were announced after consul­tations by the Parliamen­tary Board established in this regard by the party.

These candidates in­clude GBLA-1 (Gilgit-I) Amjad Hussain, GBLA-2 (Gilgit-II) Jameel Ahmed, GBLA-3 (Gilgit-III) Aft­ab Haider, GBLA-4 (Hun­za Nagar-I) Javaid Hus­sain, GBLA-6 (Hunza Nagar-III) Zahoor Ka­reem. GBLA-7 (Skar­du-I) Syed Mehdi Shah, GBLA-8 (Skardu-II) Mu­hammad Ali Shah, GBLA-9 (Skardu-III) Wazir Waqar, GBLA-12 (Skar­du-VI) Imran Nadeem, GBLA-13 (Astore-I) Ab­dul Hameed, GBLA-15 (Diamer-I) Bashir Khan, GBLA-16 (Diamer-II) Haji Dilbar Khan, GBLA-17 (Diamer-III) Abdul Ghaffar Khan, GBLA-19 (Ghizer-I) Pir Jalal Shah, GBLA-21 (Ghizer-III) Muhammad Ayub, GBLA-22 (Ghanche-I) Muham­mad Jaffer, GBLA-23 (Ghanche-II) Ghulam Ali Haider, and GBLA-24 (Ghanche-III) Engineer Muhammad Ismail have been nominated, the party said.