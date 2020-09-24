Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that a strategy had been evolved to solve the problems of the provincial metropolis in consultation with the parliamentarians and PTI office-bearers.

“The elected representatives of the PTI and its office-bearers will be given ownership and every possible effort will be made to resolve the problems of the city dwellers through a process of mutual consultation”, he said while chairing a meeting to find solution to Lahore’s problems at his office here.

Representatives of different departments apprised the Chief Minister about the steps taken for the solution of problems during the month.

Lawmakers belonging to the ruling PTI also attended the meeting and put forth their suggestions for the solution to the city’s problems.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that lip-service and presentation style will not work now and practical performance has to be delivered.

He warned that action will be taken against those who will not perform. The Chief Minister asserted that he will personally monitor the progress made on the set targets every month and announced that mega projects will also be launched for Lahore City.

The police and administration should resolve daily issues on a priority basis, he directed. The CM expressed his displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation of the city and made it clear that LWMC will have to improve its performance. The cleanliness system will have to be rectified permanently, he affirmed, adding that the officials of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation should improve their performance as a lot of complaints have been lodged against them. Similarly, the elected representatives should personally monitor public problems in the field and apprise the CM Office about it, he added.

The CM directed to constitute a committee for permanent monitoring of the solution of public problems and further directed that given tasks must be fulfilled. “No lame excuse will be accepted”, the CM warned and added that solid steps should be taken for the solution of parking issues, traffic management and overcoming crimes. “Along with it, a vigorous campaign should be run against the menace of beggary”, he stated.

He ordered that the mendicants should be kept in the beggars’ home and no street-beggars should be allowed on roads. The CM further directed that crackdown should be accelerated against addicts. He also issued instructions for the restoration of street-lights and ending of encroachments at the earliest.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Malik Karamat Khokhar, Nadeem Bara, Malik Sarfraz, President PTI (Central Punjab) Ijaz Chaudhry, IG Police, Commissioner Lahore, Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, CCPO Lahore, DIG (Ops.), DG PHA, DG LDA, MD Punjab Safe City Authority, CTO Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Orders to remove

MD LWMC over poor

performance

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital and directed to remove Shahzeb Hasnain, MD Lahore Solid Waste Management Company for failing to bring improvements in cleanliness arrangements despite clear-cut instructions.

The CM stated that LWMC was responsible for removal of solid waste from the city and its disposal in a proper way but the zero-waste operation was not ensured despite clear-cut instructions and leniency was shown with regard to cleanliness arrangements in the city. Such laxity is intolerable and there is no room for any negligence now. Only those who deliver will remain in Punjab, the CM concluded.