Islamabad-Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has once again proposed an increase of Rs0.9846 per unit, under fuel price adjustment, for the month of August 2020 for Ex-Wapda DISCOs.

The petition for tariff increase for August 2020 has been filed by CPPA on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos). The CPPA in its petition said, it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs3.2045 per unit in August while the actual fuel cost turned out to be higher.

Hence, it should be allowed to charge Rs0.9846 per unit additional cost from consumers next month. CPPA has also claimed previous adjustment/supplemental charges of Rs230 million. According to the data provided to NEPRA, the energy generation in August 2020 was recorded at 14630.06 GWh. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs59.81 billion. The total electricity sold to Discos was 14199.19 GWh for Rs 59.482 billion. The total transmission losses during August surged to 2.95 per cent from 1.88 per cent in July. The hydropower generation contributed the highest share of 37.39 per cent or 5469.55 GWh to the overall power generation during August. Coal based power plants contributed 17.30 per cent or 2530.30 GWh. The cost of the coal based electricity was Rs6.0317 per unit. In August, 97.76 GWh expensive electricity from High Speed Diesel was generated at Rs19.4315 per unit. From furnace oil, 5.42 per cent or 792.38 GWH electricity was generated and the cost of the electricity was Rs12.23 per unit. RLNG based power generation contributed 20.62 per cent or 3058.02 GWh which was Rs7.0246 per unit. Nuclear energy contributed 5.58 per cent or 817.03 GWh electricity at the cost of Rs1.0012 per unit. The indigenous gas in electricity production was 9.59 per cent or 1402.45 GWh and the cost was Rs7.0246 per unit. The share of wind power plants was 2.12 per cent or 310.13 GWh and solar contributed 0.41 per cent or 60.04 GWh to the system.

The electricity imported from Iran contributed 0.36 per cent or 52.09 GWh at a cost of Rs10.2175 per unit. Mixed energy contributed 0.14 per cent or 20.26 GWh at the cost of Rs 6.6505 per unit. Baggasse contributed 0.14 per cent or 20.04 GWh at Rs 5.9822 per unit. On the CPPA petition for August fuel price adjustment, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will conduct public hearing on September 30, 2020. It is worth to mention here that NEPRA has yet to announce its reserved judgment on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) proposed increase of Rs0.86 per unit, under fuel price adjustment, for the month of July 2020.