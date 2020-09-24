Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that entire political leadership is united on national security issues and whole opposition is ready to extend full cooperation in this regard. While addressing a news conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said that forthcoming elections in Gilgit- Baltistan must be fair and free. Earlier, in a statement, Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on Line of Control in which two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom.