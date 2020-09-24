Share:

KASUR - Five members of a family were shot dead over a land dispute in Bongi Kalliyan village in Alhabad police limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, Arshad along with his son Javed, shot dead his elder brother Amin and nephews Nadeem, 30, Kaleem, 26, Zahid, 20 and Shahid, 18, over the land dispute.

On information, the Rescue 1122, the police and other investigation teams reached the spot.

Younger brother kills elder, four nephews: Police

The accused fled from the scene while the police shifted the bodies to the THQ hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat took notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

He directed that the accused involved in the incident should be arrested and stringent action be taken against them. The minister said that affected family should be provided prompt justice, stated official spokesperson.