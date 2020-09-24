Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday ordered to cease the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) after passing of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) bill.

The secretary ministry of NHS issued a notification in this regard stating to cease and desist the PMDC. The notification issued said that “In consequence of approval of Bill of Pakistan Medical Commission, 2019 (Clause 28) in joint session of Parliament of Pakistan dated 16th September 2020. The competent authority i.e Secretary M/o NHSR&C is pleased to issue “cease and desist order” of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) with immediate effect and until further order.

Meanwhile, National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) expressed its concern over the passage of Pakistan Medical Commission Bill from the House without presenting before the Standing Committee.