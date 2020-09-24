Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Inam Ghani said ongoing development works in the Police Officers Mess and Police Club should be completed as soon as possible. He said this while inspecting the ongoing works at the Police Officers Mess and Police Club on Shahra-e-Aiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday. The IG said the Additional IG Welfare and Finance should complete projects under his supervision within the stipulated time besides monitoring of quality. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar briefed the IG about the projects. Later, the IG visited different parts of the mess and gave instructions on various issues to make the police mess functional at the earliest. AIG Development Rana Tahir Rehman Khan was also present.

Mehboob Aslam appreciated state-of-the-art “One Window Smart Services” at

the Lahore Chamber and stated that these unique features made the LCCI a prestigious most organization among all.

On this occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the main purpose of this MoU was to

have a long term collaboration of the LCCI and the NH&MP Training College to contribute

for the awareness of the road safety and efficient mobility of vehicular traffic on the national highways and Motorways at large.

He said under this MoU, the LCCI and NH&MP had mutually decided to hold seminars, walks, workshops, conferences and educational sessions to create more awareness regarding road safety.