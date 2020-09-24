Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Adviser on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said that investigation was underway on dubious transactions of Shehbaz Sharif and his family. He said former ruler had committed money laundering in an organised manner.

Addressing a press conference, he said Telegraphic Transfer (TT) case relates to money laundering case, on which, reference has been filed in Lahore NAB. He said that this reference contains 55 volumes and 25,000 pages and is detailed reference with all subsequent evidence.

He said that investigations are also being made to find out, how and where Shehbaz Sharif and his family used money they got through money laundering.

He said Shehbaz Sharif and his family bought two houses and vehicles from money got through TT.

He said former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif bought two houses in DHA and also purchased gifts for friends from amounts got through TT.

Shahzad Akbar also stated that all the money that Hamza Shehbaz used to get from contractors also made part of the reference. He also revealed that Shoaib Qamar and Masroor Anwar have also been arrested who facilitated Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering.

Shahzad Akbar said he wanted to convey Oxford-studied students to employ some new means and tactics for money laundering next time. He said these people on their foreign trips used to give presentations for hours on each issue under the sky but became ill when they had to appear before the courts to face corruption charges.

He also disclosed that Rs.9 billion money laundering was made through 11 employees of Ramzan Sugar mills. Rs 2.3 billion were deposited in account of Malik Maqsood, who is a peon by profession, he added.

He said transactions worth billions of rupees were made through bank account of Azhar Abbas, who is a clerk and earns 9000 rupees salary per month. He said in these transactions, 16 culprits are involved among them six people are from Shehbaz Sharif family.

Out of these 16 people, a total of four people became witnesses against Shehbaz Sharif family, said Shahzad Akbar.

He said including goodwill, there are two other Benami companies, in which Nisar and some other people were included.

He said that Unitask and Nisar Trading were Benami companies. He said Arshad was the person, who was handling these companies and he used to receive money from contractors.

Shahzad Akbar revealed that during investigations, it was revealed that Hamza Shehbaz also used to get money for party tickets. He said Hamza Shehbaz used to take money even ahead of appointing Baitulmal Chairman and this money was deposited in Nisar Trading Company.

He said it was not any issue for the employee of Salman Shehbaz to give him 2-3 billion rupees. He said he wanted to ask four questions from Shehbaz and expected that former chief minister will easily respond to these queries.

He said sons of former chief minister used to take kickbacks from 2008 to 2010 and DHA houses and vehicles were purchased from this amount.

Akbar said he wanted to ask that who was bearing expenditures and expenses of Sharif family residing in London and what were their sources of income to stay in London.

Shahzad Akbar said he wanted to deliver a birthday gift for Shehbaz Sharif today. On his birthday, his niece has made him out from the party. Maryam Nawaz said that any representative of Nawaz Sharif did not attend dinner hosted by military leadership, he added.