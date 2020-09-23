Share:

Islamabad-Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday constituted a Sub-Committee to scrutinise pilot projects in the selective districts of the country for poverty reduction launched under $1 Billion grant by the Chinese government for CPEC Socio-Economic Development Projects.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held here under the Chairmanship of MNA Sher Ali Arbab. Chairman constituted a Sub-Committee comprising on MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz, MNA Raza Rabani Khar, MNA Zahid Akram Durrani, and MNA Noor Alam Khan as its Convener to scrutinise the Socio-Economic Development Projects under $ 1 Billion grant by the Chinese government to launch pilot projects in the selective Districts of the country to reduce poverty. China had agreed to provide of one billion dollars for CPEC socio economic development cooperation to Pakistan and in the first phase both the countries had shortlisted projects to be funded with China aid. Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission and Secretary, M/o Planning, Development and Special Initiatives briefed the Committee on different projects under CPEC.

The agenda item on ML-1 project was deferred and it will be taken up in the meeting scheduled for today. The Ministry of Railways was directed to come up with a comparative study of the original PC-1 and the revised one having details of financial action plan with timelines. The meeting was attended by MNAs Mr. Noor Alam Khan, Mr. Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mr. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Mr. Zahid Akram Durrani, and Senator Khushbakht Shujat.