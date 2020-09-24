Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested close associate of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

According to details, NAB has arrested for DFO Musa Khan in assets beyond means inquiry and presented him before Accountability Court Peshawar.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also summoned JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in investigation pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means.

Sources said that the team of anti-graft watchdog would seek information from Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding his assets in next week hearing.