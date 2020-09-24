Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif’s speech during the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) could not be called patriotic in any way.

Addressing a press conference at the DGPR, he said Nawaz Sharif criticized the national institutions for achieving his personal agenda and Nawaz Sharif did not have a right to criticize the institutions.

Nawaz Sharif by critisizing the national institutions had caused the damage to national ideology and integrity, the minister said, adding that Nawaz Sharif’s statement in favour of India was an attack on the Two Nation Theory during his tenure.

Raja Yasir Humayun said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, its president Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party should disown and separate themselves from Nawaz Sharif’s stance which he adopted in his speech. He said the purpose of the opposition’s All Parties Conference was to achieve its personal agenda. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to make Pakistan corruption free, adding that the Prime Minister would never give NRO to corrupt elements.

The minister said the PTI government had put the country on the path to development and prosperity.