Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said that speech of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif in All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition was not against any institution.

Addressing a ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N is fighting for supremacy of law, constitution, sanctity of vote and economic rights of masses.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal further said that speech of Nawaz Sharif has hit government hard.

On the other hand, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is playing with lives of people. Anti-graft watchdog is only targeting politicians, he added.