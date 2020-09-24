Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said yesterday that Pakistan attached great importance to relations with Qatar and strongly desired to further cement them.

“Parliamentary cooperation between legislative bodies of both the brotherly countries would bring them closer, besides benefiting from each other’s experiences,” said speaker of the National Assembly, in a meeting with Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al-Thani. Asad Qaiser and Saud bin Abdul Rahman discussed important regional and international issues, including bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Qatar has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult hour,” said the speaker of the National Assembly, adding that Qatar had achieved phenomenal development in recent years and was an illustration for developing countries. He invited Qatari investors to bring their investments in Pakistan to benefit from the conducive environment for investment in Pakistan. Referring to the CPEC, the Speaker said that the projects under the umbrella of CPEC will open new horizons for development in the region with creation of new investment and employment opportunities. He said that cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in the energy sector had helped to meet the energy deficit in the country.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani said that Qatar values its close ties with Pakistan. He said that his country considers Pakistan, a brother and an important trading partner. He said that Qatar will continue cooperation with Pakistan in all fields. He informed the Speaker that Qatari investors want to bring investment in Pakistan in all sectors, especially the energy sector. He said that Qatar will continue all possible cooperation with Pakistan to strengthen its economy. He further informed that collaboration in diverse sectors of economy was being actively pursued at state Level from both sides.