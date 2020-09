Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant and Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister had approved in principle upgradation of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Road to Expressway.

In a tweet, he said the 790 kilometer expressway will be constructed on Build-Operate-Transfer basis. He said the process has been started to hire a consultant for feasibility study of the project.