LAHORE - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see him behind bars. Addressing a press conference at PML-N Secretariat Model Town here yesterday, he said his companions would continue exposing Imran Khan Niazi if he was sent to jail.

?It will not make a difference if I have to go to jail again. We will keep raising our voice for the nation and the country,? Shehbaz said. Shahid Khaqaan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastgir and others were accompanying the PML-N President.

Shehbaz said the ‘selected’ PM who made so many promises to the nation had failed to fulfill them. ?The way things have been going needs to be changed, otherwise no one will be able to save Pakistan. This is the height of injustice. The FIA and IB are active now and innocent people are being ‘harassed’ by the agencies,? he claimed.

Referring to two years performance of Imran-led government, ex Punjab chief minister raised questions about different cases including Malam Jabba, helicopter, Aleema Khan and foreign funding cases. ?The people want to get rid of this government as they failed to deliver during the last two years,? he said. He also blamed Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar for trying to cover up the sugar scandal. He said inflation touched the sky as flour and many other edibles were out of reach of a common man. ?Sugar per kg was available for Rs 50 which has rose up to Rs 100,? he said. ?The people cannot buy fuel for transportation. Wheat and flour have vanished from local markets.?

Shehbaz said Imran Khan will lose his office if election commission announced decision on foreign funding case. ?Why the case of ?Aleema Baji? is not being taken up?? he questioned.

He also came down hard upon allegations of Imran Khan against him and said ?Khan failed to submit reply in the court in the defamation suit.?

Shehbaz alleged that massive corruption was made in BRT Peshawar and other projects under the PTI government. He said that Peshawar BRT was completed with Rs 127 billion while three BRTs in Punjab were completed in Rs 100 billion. He also claimed saving of millions of rupees in the Safe City Project. He said that Rs 10 billion were saved by Nawaz Sharif in the Orange Line Project. He pointed out that delay in Orange Line Metro Train Project was caused due to litigation initiated by the PTI. ?Now the PTI is in power for the last two years but they could not run Orange Line Metro Train project which escalated its cost,? he added.

Shehbaz said firstly Imran alleged that Javed was his frontman. ?I even wrote Imran Khan a letter on this and received no reply.? He (Imran) then claimed that Nawaz had offered him Rs10 billion bribe in the Panama Papers case. Two years have passed and no progress has been made in the case. Then it was alleged by Imran that, ?I took a bribe from a Chinese company for the construction of Multan Metro Bus Project but this also proved false. ?Lastly, let’s not forget the Daily Mail article. The British government itself said that there was no truth in it,? Shehbaz said. ?The PM, who lies to his nation about such things how cannot be considered ‘amin’ and ‘sadiq’.? He added that Imran Khan has brought a bad name to Pakistan in the eyes of China and the USA in particular and the entire world in general.