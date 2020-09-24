Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair in recent weeks, held two meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss issues pertaining to Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

While exclusively talking to a private TV channel, DG ISPR said that both the meetings — first in the last week of August and second one on 7th of September — were held on the request of PML-N stalwart Muhammad Zubair.

He said that matters pertaining to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were discussed in both the meetings. He further said that the Army Chief categorically told former Governor Sindh that all the legal matters will be settled in the courts.

“I would not go into detail but as far as the meeting with Chief of Army Staff is concerned, I would like to clarify that Muhammad Zubair Sahib met Chief of Army Staff twice; first in the last week of August and the second one on 7th of September where DG ISI was also present. Both the meetings were arranged on his [Zubair] request.

In both the meetings, he exclusively talked about Mian Nawaz Sharif Sahib and Maryam Nawaz Sahiba. In these meetings, Army chief made it clear to him [Zubair] that the legal issues will be settled in the Pakistani courts and solution of the political issues lies in the parliament and the Army be kept away from these matters. I would not say more than that on the subject,” DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar told the private TV channel.

Muhammad Zubair also confirmed the meetings, saying he met him (COAS) many times as a friend.

“Gen. Qamar Bajwa is an old friend & not only that I have met him many times as a friend but our families have also been meeting cordially over dinners etc. In my most recent meeting with him economy, politics and MNS and MN all came under discussion. No relief was ever requested,” he took to twitter to confirm the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that no any representing his father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. She was referring to the meeting of the parliamentary leaders with the COAS at GHQ last week to discuss the issue of Gilgit-Baltistan.

She said political decisions should be taken in the parliament and not at the General Headquarters (GHQ). She further said that the political leadership should not be called nor should they go to discuss such issues. Whoever wishes to discuss these issues should come to the parliament, she further said.