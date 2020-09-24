Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik yesterday said that repressive forces were committing brutalities against innocent people in different parts of the world.

He said that the world community including United Nations had become silent spectators. “This cruelty is condemnable in every shape and form,“ Senator Malik said while addressing a peace conference in National Library of Pakistan wherein he was invited as chief guest and was attended by large number of audiences both national and international.

The lawmaker said that September 23 was 415th Day of brutal curfew in Kashmir and people have been deprived of the basic amenities of life and been caged in their own homes without basic necessities including food and medicine. He added that infants are dying without food and even pregnant women are not allowed to hospitals. He expressed that Indian forces are committing unprecedented brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding, enforced disappearances, torture, rape, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the number of troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir to the level of 700,000 plus to kill and torture the innocent people there.

He urged the government to file a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he must be convicted for his crimes against humanity.

He said: “If a small country like Gambia can stand for Rohingyan Muslims why can’t Pakistan go for their own oppressed Kashmiris in ICJ and ICC.”

The Senator maintained that he along with legal fertility and APHC leaders would file a lawsuit in the ICJ if the government further delays filing the reference.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the world community must come forward and condemn and stand against all kinds of repressions and brutalities and the United Nations and other so-called champions of human rights must play their due role.

He urged the OIC to raise its voice for oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He also said that Daesh was growing in the region rapidly and he was the first one who had pointed out the presence of ISIS in Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan successive governments rather to take actions timely they remained in denial state and refused to accept its presence just as a policy.

He said that Daesh handlers recruited over 8,000 Pakistanis mostly from south of Punjab and the recent ouster of Pakistani Daesh operators from Syria finally landed in Turkey where they were checked and interviewed by our agencies in Istanbul which was coordinated by the Council General Pakistan embassy.

He revealed that the last he heard that there were around 8,000 operators who had reported for help to return to Pakistan. He warned the government to take immediate measures and action as we have already delayed in accepting the presence of Daesh in Pakistan.

Senator Malik said that it is an alarming situation for the government as these trained ones are the asset of ISIS present in Pakistan and after returning from Syria/ Turkey they have gone to their home districts. He said that everyone knows who created the Taliban, al Qaeda who carried out the massacre of innocent people across the world.

He said none but the same people who created the Taliban and al Qaeda, created ISIS also. He said that Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had said in an interview that they funded ISIS. He said that Pakistan is currently facing numerous challenges, including hybrid warfare engineered by India.

Senator Malik appealed to the UN to take notice of Indian brutalities in Kashmir and immediately send peace mission in Indian Occupied Kashmir to hold referendum for the right to self-determination.

He urged the United Nations to wake up and provide justice to the oppressed across the world in Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other war stricken parts of the country. He said that maintaining peace is the foremost responsibility of UN.