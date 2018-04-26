Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned terrorist suicide attacks on security forces in Quetta, in which at least five security personnel embraced martyrdom on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman saluted the law enforcing agencies for valiantly fighting against terrorists and offering huge sacrifices.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs and prayed for them and for early recovery of those injured in the attack.