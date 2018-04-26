Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday observed that a person can hold the post of a judge even if he is blind provided he meets all the other qualifications.

The Chief justice took notice of visually impaired advocate Yousaf Saleem who was not selected as a civil judge by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He also referred the matter to the LHC chief justice and the relevant committee of the High Court for reconsideration of the named candidate and to give a speaking opinion.

According to the press statement issued from the SC spokesperson, the notice was taken on media reports highlighting that one Yousaf Saleem, who is a gold-medallist from the University of Punjab in the LLB (Honors) Programme in 2014 and who topped the written examination of the civil judges conducted by the Lahore High Court in 2017 among 6,500 candidates, was not selected in the interview on the grounds that he is blind.

“It appears in the case of visually impaired lawyer that his fundamental rights under Articles 9, 14 and 25 of the Constitution, the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), ratified by Pakistan in 2011, the 3 per cent quota under the Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance, 1981 were not considered by the Lahore High Court," reads the statement.

CJP REFUSES TO TAKE HIS SALARY

Online adds: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday refused to take his salary in the aftermath of a case pertaining to non-payment of dues to employees of Pakistan Works Department (PWD).

While hearing the case, the CJP remarked that the PWD employees have yet not received their salaries despite assurances from the Finance Secretary.

"Where is the Finance Secretary. The employees have still not been paid despite his assurances," said the CJP.

“Do not pay me my salary unless and until these employees have been paid their dues,” he said.

Expressing resentment over the matter, the CJP asserted that the employees of the State are not paid salaries on time. “Do not send my salary cheque to my account rather give it to my employees after paying the employees. They also have a belly with them which needs to be fed,” he added.