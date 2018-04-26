Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s newly-inducted head coach Jose Antonio Nogueira has vowed to make Pakistan football No 1 in Asia.

In his video message released by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to media on Tuesday, passionate Brazil-born Pakistan head coach said: "My dream is to make Pakistan the No 1 team in Asia. To top the region is step one.”

Jose Antonio Nogueira, who hails from Brazil, reached the country today (Wednesday) to coach the national football team with the aim of lifting it to top in at least Asia. The head coach was welcomed by PFF officials at the airport.

In the latter half of the day, the PFF will accord a warm reception at All Brothers Football Stadium at 4pm at Malir, Karachi to the newly-inducted coach. He will also watch the National Challenge Cup match between National Bank Pakistan (NBP) and Falcon Football Club.

PFF President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat warmly welcomed the new head coach and expressed his jubilance over the arrival of an experienced coach, who is very passionate to work for the betterment of Pakistan football. “We are thankful to Bahrain Football Association for their support in this respect. I am sure through his vast coaching experience and passion, Nogeuira will bring Pakistan at top position in the region very soon.

"We have already lost three precious years of Pakistan football. We have to work hard to bring the football back on the right track as soon as possible. I hope the arrival of new head coach will certainly help in our cause of lifting Pakistan football from scratch. I am very positive that now Pakistan football will further flourish and get top spot in Asia,” Faisal added.