ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the National University of Technology (NUTECH) here on Wednesday.

University’s rector Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Asghar briefed the Army Chief about academic activities and strategic education plan.

General Bajwa lauded the role and hard work of NUTECH management for its successful launch in a short span of two years and advised them to maintain high standards of education at the university. He also appreciated the concept of the institute being a ‘University for Industry’.

The COAS lauded the effective creation of university-industry linkages with the vision of creating leaders of character for industry and skilled workforce for economic development of Pakistan.

The Army Chief assured full support to NUTECH in building its

future main campus on the outskirts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad which will accommodate 30,000-50,000 students.

General Bajwa also appreciated the FWO for its support in establishing the initial campus for NUTECH within the premises of Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) along IJP Road in Islamabad.

ANGIOGRAPHY SUITE AT PAF HOSPITAL OPENED

INP adds: Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support), Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood inaugurated state-of-the-art angiography suite at PAF Hospital on Wednesday.

A successful angiography was performed in newly-inaugurated suite added by the PAF Hospital in its existing departments.

The angiography was performed by Dr Professor Amjad Iqbal Butt, Head of Cardiology Department, PAF Hospital Islamabad. After this achievement, PAF Hospital can now carry out full range of angiographic and interventional procedures under supervision of highly qualified and experienced cardiac surgeons.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood lauded efforts of hospital management and medical staff and advised them to ensure highest quality of medical care to all patients of the hospital.

This 300-bed hospital is a state-of-the-art facility, providing valuable health services in fields of medicine, surgery, gynecology, radiology, pathology, ENT, eye, pediatric, psychiatry, physiotherapy, anesthesia, skin, orthopedic and pain management.

The hospital is equipped with most modern facilities including CT Scan, MRI, digital radiography, mammography, color doppler, blood bank and laboratory as well as intensive care units.