Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking permanent bail and approval to travel abroad for treatment.

Nawaz Sharif’s medical history had also been affixed with the application that was submitted by the former premier’s counsel, Khawaja Haris.

Let it be known that the apex court had granted a six-week bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds on March 26. The bail was approved against a surety bond of Rs5 million in Al-Azizia corruption reference; however, with a restriction that he cannot leave the country.