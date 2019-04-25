Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a long term brotherly relations which are based upon strong foundation of common faith, brotherhood culture and history.

He remarked that both the brotherly countries have always stood with each other in difficult times and people of both the countries have great respect and affection for each other.

He also mentioned that both the brotherly countries have always supported each other’s stance on regional and international forums and Pakistan is proud of its unique friendship with Saudi Arabia.

He expressed these views while talking to Parliamentary Delegation of Saudi Arabia led by Chairman of Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh who called on him at Parliament House on Thursday.

While stressing the need for close cooperation between the Parliaments of both the countries, the Speaker said that regular exchanges of parliamentary delegation will provide opportunities to Parliamentarians of both the countries to learn from each other’s experiences.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan is committed to strengthen the bilateral relations and Pak-Saudi Arab Friendship Group has been constituted in the National Assembly of Pakistan to further enhance the cooperation between the Parliaments of both the countries.

Emphasizing the need for close collaboration between both the nations for regional peace and prosperity, he said that unity and close cooperation among the Muslim countries is imperative to overcome the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

He appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia for promoting unity among the ranks of Muslim Ummah and resolving the problems being faced by Muslim world.

Chairman of Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh has said that Pakistan is a sincere friend of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia gives immense importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan. He said that Saudi Arabia wanted to further expand the existing relations through enhanced Parliamentary and economic relations.

He said that regular interaction at Parliamentary and government level will promote harmony and better understanding between both the nations.

He reiterated the firms resolve of Saudi Arabia to continue its pivotal role to address the problems of Muslim Ummah all over the world.

Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh assured the Speaker all-out support of his government to Pakistan in diverse fields and agreed with the proposal of Asad Qaiser for promotion of bilateral trade and Parliamentary relations. He also invited Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to visit Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Convener Pak-Saudi Friendship Group Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ms. Andleeb Abbas and Ambassador ofSaudi Arabia in Pakistan Mr. Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki were also present on the occasion.