LAHORE - Two persons including a woman were killed and as many sustained injuries in a road accident at Guldasht Town near Ring Road on Friday. Police said that a car and a tractor-trolley collided due to rash driving. As a result, four persons including a woman received serious injuries and were rushed to a local hospital. However, 25-year-old Zahid and 23-year-old Safia succumbed to their injuries and other two were under treatment. The bodies were removed to the dead house by the Edhi volunteers.