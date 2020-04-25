Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday said that 500 factories which fulfilled the SOPs given by the government, had been re-opened in Sialkot.

He stated this while talking to the newsmen at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday. Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik and business community were present on the occasion.

Usman Dar said that the owners of these 500 re-opened factories would ensure the coronavirus tests of their labourers and industrial workers, and would ensure complete implementation on Punjab government’s SOPs, in this regard.

He said that Corona Relief Fund would soon be established in Sialkot.

He announced Rs 5 million donation for this fund.

On this occasion, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ashraf Malik lauded the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq for their strenuous efforts for the business community of Sialkot during the lockdown period, and getting the approval for opening of the factories.