PESHAWAR - President Pakistan Medical Association Prof. Dr Taeeb and Provincial Doctors Association President Dr Rizwan Kundi have appealed to the prime minis­ter of Pakistan to declare complete lockdown for one month in Ramazan till Eid so that they could com­plete two incubation periods of 14 days each and lat­er decide to go for gradual reopening.

They were addressing a press conference along with Dr. Umar Ayub Khan President/ Director Com­monwealth Medical Trust Pakistan, President SAARC Medical Association/ Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon Public Health and Medical Education Specialist, Dr Haroon, President PMA KPK.

“We kept quiet and were avoiding to give our opin­ion as government was taking steps to save the coun­try from deadly effects of corona virus, but now the cases are in thousands which is alarming,” they said.

The said that the decision of Ulema to hold congre­gational prayers in mosques is not only alarming but also can cause major spread of the disease.

“Our health system is vulnerable and there are only 500 or so ventilators in Punjab, we don’t even have two hundred in KPK. Ventilators need trained staff and with multiple organ failures needs other testing machines and lab investigation,” they explained.