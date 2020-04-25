Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that government has enough resources to fight coronavirus outbreak. This she said in her media interaction after inaugurating a helpline for the dementia patients at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore. The minister said that physiological problems can be resolved via helplines and added that the provincial government of Punjab is taking concrete measures to tackle coronavirus spread. Many of the coronavirus patients have recovered their health in the province and left for their homes. She added that virus is affecting the people above age of 60 years, the most.

Earlier this week, Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that 65 coronavirus patients in four hospitals of the province.

The minister had said that all 65 patients have been cured, given a clean chit of health and sent home.

The patients were receiving the required treatment at Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre Field Hospital, PKLI and Children’s Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid on the occasion expression happiness said that that development was heartening and such news was coming out on a daily basis which is a very positive sign.