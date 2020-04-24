Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said that federal government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan was taking wise decisions to control the spread of the pandemic and to overcome the economic crisis engulfing the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Nawaz said his government does not shy away from taking tough decisions in the national interest and for the welfare of poor people in this critical coronavirus situation.

He explained PM Imran Khan was taking tough decisions with its limited resources and all countries that were affected by coronavirus have taken measures step-by-step.

Such decisions have to be taken very carefully because these largely impact the small businesses, the trade, and food supplies and the panic situation among low-income people, he added.

Ali Nawaz said that they needed to form a joint strategy to eliminate this disease, otherwise all segments of society - the common people, the government and opposition would be equally vulnerable to it.

“To fight for disease, we need to shut down politics for some period of time,” he emphasized.

He said the situation was under control and effective treatment was being provided to all patients in country hospitals with increasing testing capacity. The incumbent government was also ensuring that the economy should not collapse in the current situation, he mentioned. It is an appreciable initiative that the government under the Ehsaas Program provided cash assistance to many deserving families, he said, adding, the Prime Minister was never in favour of complete lockdown as people could die because of hunger rather than coronavirus.

He said the government is faced with many challenges and we are trying our level best to facilitate the maximum deserving people in this critical time.

“We hope that with coordination and cooperation of all stakeholders, we would be able to come out of this critical situation very soon,” he added.