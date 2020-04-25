Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. According to Met Office, a dry continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, plain areas of Punjab and north Balochistan. Met Office said that weather remained dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours. However, rain recorded in Bhakkar, Chakwal, T.T Singh, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Quetta, Ziarta, and Dera Ismail Khan.