Pakistan Navy has successfully demonstrated anti-ship missile firing in North Arabian Sea.

In a statement on Saturday, Navy's spokesperson said that Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the missiles fire. The anti-ship missiles were fired at the sea level by warships and aircrafts.

The Spokesperson said the successful demonstration of missile firing is a testament to the Pakistan Navy's operational capability and military readiness.

On the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to respond enemy's aggression befittingly.