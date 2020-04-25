Share:

LAHORE - A petition submitted to the Lahore High Court against online classes being observed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic was deemed unfit for hearing. According to the details, the petition argued that a large number of the country’s children were deprived of the internet facility and hence conducting online classes was not not solvving those children’s problems. Lahore Hight Court Judge, Justice Ayesha A. Malik discarded the petition. It had earler been decided that schools across the country were to start online classes for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on March 30, Punjab authorities started preparations for introducing an online system for conducting academic sessions and classes in universities across the province. The decision had been taken to reduce burden and educational loss of the students amid the closure of all institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.