LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be held accountable over foreign funding. The PML-N leader said in his statement that nation’s Rs 30 billion were wasted over the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. Rana Sanaullah further added that the embezzled amount in the billion tree tsunami project and flour and sugar scandals should be recovered from the looters.