ISLAMABAD - Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik, on Friday felicitated people on the onset of the Holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement, Senator Rehman Malik said that the holy month of Ramazan provided us with an opportunity to show repentance and seek His forgiveness. He said that the month invokes empathy and one should take care of the poor.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the holy month has begun at a time when the pandemic crisis had engulfed the whole world. He demanded of the people to offer their prayers at home and avoid congregational prayers.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may bring an end to the the coronavirus menace and cure those who were victim of the disease.