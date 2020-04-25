Share:

SUKKUR - Justice Rasheed Ahmed Soomro and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, a divisonal bench of the Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur, on Friday in a constitutional petition filed by a citizen Muhammed Younis Rajper through his counsel Haji Shamusuddin Rajper ordered the authorities to return all ventilators shifted from Nausharoferoz Hospital to Peoples Medical College Hospital, Nawabshah, within five days.

The petitioner maintained that 10 ventilators from the Civil Hospital, Nausharoferoz, had been removed and shifted to the Peoples Medical College Hospital in this very critical situation of the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Medical Superintendent, Dr. Abdullah, told the court that on April 3rd, he was ordered by health department in a video conference meeting presided over by Sindh CM to immediately remove the ventilators from his hospital and shift them to the Peoples Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Benazirabad.