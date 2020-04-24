Share:

Attock-There is an uninterrupted spike in COVID-19 cases in the district Attock as four more persons including two women have been tested positive on Friday raising the number of confirmed patients to 38. According to health officials, all the newly confirmed cases are of local transmission, reported two from Fatehjang and two from Attock city. District Attock focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi told newsmen that mother and wife of a traffic police warden – native of Fatehjang were tested positive on Friday.

The traffic warden is already under treatment at isolation ward of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang while two other family members were also admitted there. He further said that two more tested positive vases are close relatives of a 72-year-old woman, resident of Mehrpura Sharqi Attocl who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died in Combined Military hospital (CMH) Attock last week.

He said that these two newly tested positive cases were also shifted to isolation ward of District Headquarters Hospital.

Replying a question, Dr Niazi said that most of the corona positive patients are in stable condition and will recover soon.