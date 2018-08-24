Share:

LAHORE-Following the release of the first 2 episodes from Season 11 to much acclaim, Coke Studio proudly released the third episode featuring “RoyeRoye” by Sahir Ali Bagga and MominaMustehsan, “AllahKaresi” by Attaullah Esakhelvi and Sanwal Esakhelvi, and “PiyaGharAaya” by Fareed Ayaz, Abu Muhammad Qawwal& Brothers.

Infectious, fervent, and lyrical “RoyeRoye” rides on the emotional landscape of love and loneliness. Sahir Ali Bagga’s composition is the natural descendant of a love ballad that swings between the space of dramatic yet, empathetic. Along-side MominaMustehsan’s riveting vocals, the song conveys the ache of unrequited love.

It’s a master class in atmospheric delivery, evolving with traditional sound of duduk and bansuri, the ethnic sound of matka and a sentimental string section. “RoyeRoye” instantly builds an authentic musical palette that one can resonate with.

An experimental collaboration, “Allah Karesi” is an Attaullah folk classic with a tasteful twist. A bridge between the old and the new: this grasping Saraiki composition is introduced to the new generation as Sanwal Esakhelvi repackages it on a sampler.

Supporting Attaullah’s vocal energy, Sanwal’s experimentalism adds an innovative layer with EDM and orchestral sounds. With this exemplary merger, “Allah Karesi” hopes to inspire the young to openly experiment with sounds and frequencies.

Penned by the Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah at the return of his spiritual guru, “PiyaGharAaya” traverses a range of emotions. The oracle Qawwali group of Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad exalt ‘Piya’ in a style that is truly their own. As the high notes tap against the percussions, the rhythm picks pace. With a hypnotic chorus, chants and claps, the Qawwali represents both; the regret and relief of their dearest beloved’s return. One of the most intense tracks, “PiyaGharAaya” is sure to leave you in a whirling pool of emotions.