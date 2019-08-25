Share:

Hundreds of acres of crops and 53 localities have been inundated due to low-level flood after breach in River Sutlej’s safety dyke near Minchinabad, after India released 66,000 cusecs of water on Sunday.

In Kasur, the water quantum in River Sutlej at Ganda Singhwala (Kasur) has risen to 19 ft, and consequently several nearby villages and localities have been inundated.

Moreover, a flood alert has been issued from the river near Uch Sharif.

Another 71 localities have been submerged under water as a low-level flood has been reported at Head Sulemanki (Pakpattan). The flood water has destroyed several houses and standing crops stretching over hundreds of acres.

Officials in the Punjab government had said the flow in Sutlej could be problematic for those settled in and round the riverbed. Nevertheless, all measures have been adopted to protect them.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has already completed all preventive measures with the help of local administration, Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Army personnel and asked the people of rural areas along the banks of Sutlej to move to safer places.

However, no protective measures have been taken at Head Panjnad. The district administration has only established medical camps in the region.

According to rescue sources, up to 90% of the three most affected villages were evacuated. Other district administrations have set up 17 relief camps to accommodate affected people.

Hundreds of people were forced to migrate along with their goods and livestock. Pakistan Army and rescue teams are conducting operation to shift the trapped persons to safe places.

Nine medical camps and five flood rescue posts have been formed in Pakpattan where staff have been appointed with essential items.

Water flow in the eastern river given to India under the Indus Water Basin Treaty depends on the releases by India from the river’s Bhakra Dam and Pong over River Beas, which merges into Sutlej in Kapurthala, Indian Punjab.