Islamabad - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the Pakistan Army was fully prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure and aggression.

“We are alive to threat from Eastern Border linked to ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression,” he said while addressing formation officers and troops at formation headquarters in Gilgit, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

The Army Chief appreciated the state of readiness and morale of troops despite challenges of weather, terrain and the enemy at the highest battlefield of the world.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa while visiting the formation headquarters at Gilgit also laid floral wreath on Shuhada monument.

The Army Chief’s statement comes in the wake of rising tensions between Pakistan and India with New Delhi deciding to strip IOK of its special status and enforcing an information blockade in the Himalayan valley.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently.

Kashmiris, as well as critics, see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of the Muslim-majority region with Hindu settlers.

An indefinite curfew — that has entered its 20th day — remains in place in IOK, and political leaders are under detention.