LAHORE - Haris Qasim of Punjab Saturday won FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship 2019 here at Punjab Squash Complex Lahore. SVP Air Marshal Shahid Alvi was chief guest on the occasion while Punjab Squash Association President Dr. Nadeem Muktar, Secretory Sheraz Saleem, VP Admin Tariq Farooq Rana, coaches, players and lot of spectators also witnessed the final. In U-19 Final Haris beat Zeeshan Zeb of KPK 11/5, 11/9, 8/11, 13/11 in 41 min. Haris won first two games very easily but Zeeshan came back and won third game. Haris won the fourth game to lift the title. In U-15 final M Amaad of PAF beat Anas Bukhari of Punjab 2/11,11/7,11/9,5/11,11/3 in 53 minutes. In U-13 final Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat SakhiUllah Tareen (PAF) 5/11,9/11,11/5,11/5,12/10 in 51 minutes.