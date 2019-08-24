Share:

SIALKOT- A man stabbed to death his wife with a shape-edged knife in the name of honour here in village Bhaanokey-Jaamkey Cheema, Daska tehsil on Saturday.

According to police, the accused identified as Naveed Hassan had a sneak suspicion that his wife Sughra Bibi had developed illicit relations with someone in the village. She was sitting in her room when Naveed attacked on her with a sharp-edged knife, killing her with multiple stabs. According to police, victim Sughra Bibi, 38, was the mother of five children - four sons and a daughter. The Motra Police have arrested the accused. The police said that the accused has confessed to killing his wife for ‘honour’. The police shifted dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy and registered a case against him.

UAF develops Liquid Fertilizer Machine

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad scientists have developed Indigenous Liquid Fertilizer Machine by applying reverse engineering. The cost of the indigenous fertilizer machine is the half than the imported one.

The cost of the imported machine is Rs4 million whereas the indigenous machine cost stands at Rs1.8 million. The machine is developed by Dr Junaid Nawaz of the Water Management Research Station of the UAF. Inaugurating the machine, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that it is the need of the hour to develop indigenous machinery to reduce the cost and make it available for the farming community at the affordable price.

He said that the country agrarian production can be doubled with the adoption of the modern trends. He said that Technology Development Fund of the Higher Education Commission was a hallmark step to promote the innovative ideas. He said that traditional way of the farming was the hindrance to get the fruits of our potential agriculture. He said that academia-industry linkages would pave the way for the building up the knowledge based economy.

He added that the agriculture was the backbone of the economy that was contributing 20 percent to our Gross Domestic Product.

He also planted a sapling there as a step of Green Pakistan drive. He said that university had set up the target of planting 5 lakh plants. He was flanked by Director Water Management Abdul Khaliq, Project Partner Anjum Sharif, Muhammad Daraz, Dr Adnan, Ahmad Waqas and Secretary to VC Muhammad Jamil were also present on the occasion.