QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead a woman and her 4-year-old son here at Custom near Sariab area on Saturday. According to police, the victims were present at their house when armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at a woman named Bibi Jameela and her son Samiullah and fled from the scene. As a consequence of firing, both died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medicolegal formalities. Police have registered the case and started investigation.