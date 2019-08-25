Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday announced that the non declaration of assets in nomination forms has made system and people corrupt. The apex court said former premier Nawaz Sharif was ousted for not declaring assets and submitting a fake testimony.

Announcing a verdict on of disqualification of member assembly, Supreme Court said any ease given to members in this regard will be harmful. The court said the results of non declaration of assets would not be good.

The court further said actionable steps must be taken to tackle this situation, adding that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had concealed assets of Capital FZE in 2013 nomination forms.

Supreme Court in the verdict stated that public representatives were not honest according to article 62-1F of the constitution. It added that the court cannot ignore the concealing the assets and submitting the fake testimony.