Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-Foolproof security plan has been finalised to maintain peace and tranquillity in the upcoming holy month of Muharramul Harram.

All-out resources along with modern techniques and gadgets will be applied to provide best security to processions and majalis throughout Ashura-e-Muharram, stated by Regional Police officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood along with DPO Bahawalnagar Muhammad Anwar Khetran while talking to a delegation of journalists from Bahawalnagar Press Club. The RPO visited Bahawalnagar on Saturday to review security plan for the month of Muharramul Haram.

On the occasion, the RPO said that peace and harmony would be maintained at all costs with the coordination of Peace Committee comprising representatives from all school of thoughts. He warned that the trouble-makers would be dealt with sternly and no compromise would be made on the rule of law.

Highlighting features of the Muharram security plan, the RPO informed that a total of 11,200 personnel of the law enforcement agencies including 2,200 personnel of special police, 7,000 cops and 2,000 Qaumi Razakars would perform security duty during the Ashura-e-Muharram across Bahawalpur region. He revealed that processions and Majalis have been categorised for ensuring foolproof security, adding that there would be 40 “A” category mourning procession and 50 “A” category majalis across the division, while a total of 514 mourning procession would be taken out and 1,400 majalis would be held across Bahawalpur division during Ashura-e-Muharram.

Imran Mehmood pointed out that gagging orders for 204 clerics belong to different school of thoughts have been issued while the entry of another 148 clerics have banned in the division to ensure intersect harmony.

He reiterated the government resolve to maintain peace by taking onboard all the stakeholders.

While replying a question, the RPO said that police have been keeping a vigilant eye on flood situation in district Bahawalnagar and cops would contribute to the rescue operation, adding that cops are discharging duty at flood-relief camps and all emergency points.

The Bahawalnagar Press Club (BPC) delegation was led by its President Muhammad Ahmad Ch, Chairman Muhammad Shahid Nazar, General Secretary Sohail Khan, while senior journalists including Sajjad Haider Wattoo, Amir Javed Ch, SH Ghulam Rasool, Ejaz Mehmood, Syed Lutaful Hassan, Malik Maqbool, Mudassir Tufail Ch were also present. On the occasion, the BPC president, chairman and general secretary drew attention of the RPO towards different problems, which the RPO promised to resolve on priority basis.