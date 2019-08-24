Share:

RAWALPINDI - More than 48 dengue patients arrived in Benazir Bhutto Hospital during the last 24 hours, sources said on Saturday.

Of them, condition of one patient, Tahir is said to be critical and doctors are trying to save his life, he added. The district administration imposed an emergency in the city after 48 suspected patients from the area were detected during 24 hours.

The administration and other departments are working in the area to clear it of the dengue mosquitoes. However, more dengue patients landed in the hospitals from many areas. According to sources, 48 dengue patients arrived at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The doctors took the blood samples of the patents and dispatched to National Institute of Health for serology.

They said that 39 patients were brought from Rawalpindi while 9 from Islamabad for treatment. They said that 18 patients were confirmed dengue affected whereas 15 probable negative.

However, the results of 15 dengue suspects were being awaited, sources said. A senior official of the district administration told The Nation that the number of dengue patients might increase in coming days as many areas were yet to be clear of dengue mosquitoes and larvae.

He said that the activity to eliminate dengue would continue next week but there was a need to involve local traders and residents in it. He said commercial plaza owners in many areas reluctant to clear their premises and asked the administration to do the job.

He said that in the rest of the city, the district administration and the health department had imposed fines and lodged FIRs against those who failed to clear water from basements or rooftops of buildings.

Meanwhile, a team of Punjab Health Care Commission paid surprise visit to Allied Hospitals including the BBH.

The head of team snubbed the administration of the BBH for making improper arrangements for patients. The team also expressed concerns over shortage of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff in the hospital.

MS BBH was not available for his comments on the issue.

