SIALKOT-Robbers, thieves and burglars took away cash, prize bonds, electronic appliances, gold ornaments, motorcycles and other valuables worth millions of rupees in several hits here.

According to police sources, unknown accused, led by a woman, held hostage security guard Aslam at gunpoint and took away prize bonds, cash and ornaments (worth of Rs7 million) from the house of exporter Kh Kamran Qayyum in Sialkot Cantt the other night.

In another incident, unknown accused broke into the house of Farooq at Kalma Chowk, Sialkot Cantt and took away gold ornaments, cash, licensed pistol, and other valuables (worth of Rs0.8 million).

Some unknown thieves took away the motorcycle of Amir Shehzad parked outside Kashmir Park on Khawaja Safdar Road, Sialkot Cantt. Unknown thieves stole gold ornaments, cash in national and foreign currencies, electronic appliances, and other valuables (worth of Rs1 million) from the house of Hafiz Waqas in Akbarabad.

Some unknown accused took away a new motorcycle of Zulfiqar Ahmed parked outside of his house in Kotla Ambaanwala village, Sialkot tehsil.

Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs0.2 million at gunpoint from village Aallo Mahaar-Motra based trader Waqar Ahmed near Kot Ghuman. He was on his way back home after withdrawing the money from a local bank at Bhallowali, Daska tehsil when the accused looted him and fled away.

Two dacoits looted a motorcycle at gunpoint from village Kaanwaan Lit-Daska based trader Asim Sarfraz during a dacoity incident near Daska-Pasrur Bypass.

Three unknown armed dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments (worth of Rs.1 million) at gunpoint from the house of trader Nisar Ahmed at Canal View Town, Daska city.

Two unknown armed dacoits looted a new motorcycle at gunpoint from Rana Aadil Ansar during a robbery incident on Jaamkey Road, Daska city.

Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched a motorcycle (STN-7823) at gunpoint from Ehsan and Furqan near Gaga-Daska and fled away.

Meanwhile, Daska city police failed to trace out the accused who had looted Rs1.2 million at gunpoint from local trader Sani Gull during a main dacoity incident occurred in Hajipura-Circular Road locality of Daska city on July 17, 2019. The accused looted him when he was going home after withdrawing the money from a local bank.

Daska city police also could not trace out the accused who had snatched Rs0.4 million at gunpoint from a Bharokey-Daska based trader during a dacoity incident occurred near Rescue 1122 building along the banks of BRB Canal on August 02, 2019. He was going back home after withdrawing the money from a local bank when two unknown armed motorcyclists had looted him.

Daska City police also failed to trace out the accused who had looted cash, gold ornaments, electronic appliances and other valuables (worth of Rs0.4 million) at gunpoint from the house of Zaheer Ahmed on Awami Road, Daska on July 30, 2019.

Daska city police also remained unable to find out any clue about the motorcyclists who had snatched Rs1.9 million from Daska based lawyer Aadil Yousaf in a broad daylight robbery near a marriage hall in Daska on August 20, 2019. He was going back home after withdrawing the money from a local bank when the accused looted him.

The victims have expressed grave concern over the police failure to arrest the culprits involved in these major dacoity incidents. They said that the police patrolling system was a complete failure in Daska due to which such incidents were on rise in the city. People, withdrawing amounts from the local banks, were feeling insecure after the increase in robbery incidents.

They have urged Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz to ensure early arrest of the culprits. They said that the people of Daska were left at the mercy of the criminals.

When contacted, local police officials said that the inter-city police patrolling was being improved to control robberies.