LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO and Commissioner Gujranwala about the incidents of dog biting of women in Mandi Bahauddin. He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a woman and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He has further directed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured women.

A report be submitted to my office after holding investigations and legal action be taken after identifying those responsible for this negligence, he added.