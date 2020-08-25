Share:

Muzaffargarh - A dacoit was killed while his co-accused managed to escape during an encounter with Muzaffargarh police. According to the police, a white car when reached police picket near Talree bypass, suddenly reversed and tried to escape.

The police immediately responded to chase it. In the meanwhile, the car riders opened fire at police. In reactive firing the rider lost balance and the car struck a wall. The police informed that the car rider died on the spot, who was, later on, recognized as Yunas Dacoit resident of KD Qureshi wanted to police in various heinous cases, while his co-accused managed to escape from the scene. The police has arranged search teams to arrest the co-accused. DPO Muzahhargarh, Syed Nadeem Abbas, Forensic Science Agency DG KHAN and Crime Scene Unit reached the spot and started investigation. The dead body of Yunas Dacoit was shifted to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

The legal procedure has been started at Police Station Civil Lines Muzaffargarh.