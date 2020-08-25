Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has started work for establishment of eight new universities and 43 colleges and other institutes in Nankana Sahib, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chakwal, and Murree. Three new technical universities, besides BS programmes in 50 colleges, have been initiated. It was first time in the province that a comprehensive policy had been formed to bring about improvement in school education system. Libraries have been put in place in more than 400 schools in 16 districts of Punjab, said a spokesman for the Punjab government. Punjab Technology University Lahore, Mir Chakar Khan Technology University DG Khan have been operational while a technology university was also being built in Attock, adding that provision of interest-free loans of Rs 500 million to the skilled youth has been ensured so that these youth could start their own business and create further employment.